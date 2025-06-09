Rabuka targets high-income status

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has set an ambitious goal to lift Fiji’s annual economic growth from 3.5 percent to six percent by 2050.

The aim is to transition the country into high-income status.

Speaking in Parliament in response to President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu’s opening address for the fourth and final parliamentary session of the Coalition Government, Rabuka said the government was pursuing productivity-led growth.

“To realize these ambitions, government will pursue a coordinated strategy focused on productivity-led growth, targeted investment in key sectors such as tourism, agriculture, fisheries, manufacturing, and the digital economy, improved ease of doing businesses and stronger public-private partnerships.”

Rabuka explained targeted investments in tourism, agriculture, fisheries, manufacturing and the digital economy.

Achieving this higher growth pathway will give a renewed impetus to development plans, expand employment and strengthen the fiscal space for infrastructure, social services and climate resilience.

Rabuka also stressed the importance of strong public-private partnerships and human capital development.

Modern infrastructure, innovation and disciplined policy implementation, he states are key for Fiji to compete globally.

Rabuka adds that inclusive growth is central to ensuring all Fijians benefit from the country’s development.

