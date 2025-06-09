Man who alleged police assault may face false information charge

A man who alleged he was assaulted by police officers in Nausori may now face an additional charge of giving false information, after internal investigations found inconsistencies in his claims.

The case gained widespread attention on social media after the man publicly shared allegations of police brutality.

Meanwhile, it is believed the man collected a large amount of money through fundraising efforts organised to assist him after he came out and made claims about what happened.

The Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu has since directed a further investigation into the alleged case of giving false information in relation to the incident.

Police say the investigation stems from a complaint lodged on 5th February this year, alleging officers from the Nausori Police Station assaulted the man while responding to a report of drinking in a public place.

The complainant had also claimed that his mobile phone was damaged during the alleged incident.

Following the complaint, Commissioner Tudravu directed the Internal Affairs Headquarters Division to investigate the allegations made against the officers.

However, police say the investigation found the claims of assault to be inconsistent with the statements and evidence gathered.

Internal Affairs investigators obtained statements from four civilians, all of whom reportedly stated that the complainant was not assaulted and appeared to be intoxicated at the time.

The civilian statements contradicted the allegations made.

Investigators also gathered statements from two members of the complainant’s family, who reportedly told police they did not witness any assault.

Police also reviewed CCTV footage from the location where the alleged incident occurred, which investigators say ruled out the assault claims.

A medical examination report conducted after the incident showed minor injuries, however police say these were not consistent with injuries that would result from an assault.

Following the incident, the complainant was charged with drinking in a public place and resisting arrest, and may now face an additional charge of giving false information.

Tudravu says while the Fiji Police Force respects people’s freedom of expression and speech, members of the public must ensure that statements made are based on facts.

He warned that police will act if a criminal breach becomes apparent.

“Social media is becoming increasingly toxic. Some think they can say whatever they want without any consequence. We will step in if a line has been crossed.”

Tudravu also raised concerns about the spread of misinformation and disinformation, saying it can cause real harm.

