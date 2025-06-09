Fijians urged to avoid all travel to the Middle East

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade advises Fijian nationals to closely monitor developments in the Middle East following the recent escalation of hostilities.

Fijians are urged to avoid all travel to, or transit through, the region at this time.

This includes Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Iran, Israel, Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Yemen, Oman, and Cyprus.

Fijian nationals currently in the region are advised to leave as soon as it is safe, utilizing commercial flights as they resume.

Article continues after advertisement

Travellers should contact their airline or travel provider to confirm flight status before departing for the airport.

Where direct routes are unavailable, travellers are encouraged to consider alternative routes.

Fijians in the region should register with the Fiji Embassy in Abu Dhabi or Jerusalem to ensure they can be contacted and assisted.

If airspace remains closed or the security situation makes travel unsafe, nationals are advised to shelter in place and follow the instructions of local authorities.

The Ministry’s joint emergency Operations Centre continues to monitor developments and is exploring options to support affected Fijians.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.