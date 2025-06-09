FCS stay focused despite leadership shift

Leadership changes within the Fiji Corrections Service will not affect its mandate.

Acting Commissioner Auta Moceisuva has reaffirmed this following concerns about stability at the helm, after several leaders between 2023 and last year were suspended from their roles.

Moceisuva says when he assumed office, his first priority was to reassure officers that despite leadership changes, the mission of the Corrections Service remains unchanged.

He says officers have been reminded to remain committed to their oath of allegiance and to carry out their duties in line with the law.

“We have an oath of allegiance that whoever comes in the position of leadership, everyone must toe the line because in an organization mandated to deliver correctional service to the centers around Fiji. Fiji Correctional Service is like at the end of the justice system.”

Moceisuva adds the focus now is on strengthening officer capacity, improving remuneration and progressing the work of the organization.

The Fiji Corrections Service has seen several leadership transitions in recent years following the suspension of former commissioner Francis Kean in 2023.

Since then, acting leadership roles have been held by Salote Panapasa and Sevuloni Naucukidi, while former commissioner Dr Jalesi Nakarawa was later removed from the position.

