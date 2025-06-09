Auvray confident Bula FC building momentum

[Source: Bula FC/ Facebook]

Extra Bula FC head coach Stéphane Auvray believes his side is continuing to make steady progress as they prepare for Round Four of the OFC Pro League in the Solomon Islands.

The Fijian club wrapped up the Melbourne leg of the competition with a goalless draw against South Island United, a result that saw the team improve defensively after conceding in previous matches.

Auvray says the performance confirmed that the team is continuing to grow with every game they play.

“I think we’ve been building from the start and every time we play a game there’s extra confirmation.”

Article continues after advertisement

The coach adds that keeping a clean sheet in their last outing was a positive step forward for the squad.

“We knew we were a solid side but conceded a few goals lately, so this game we didn’t concede which for us is a satisfaction.”

Auvray believes the next step for the team is turning their chances into goals.

“From here we just keep going and keep doing what we do. At some point all those shots and chances will turn into goals and we’ll have different discussions after the game for sure.”

Bula FC will now shift focus to the next circuit of the OFC Pro League which kicks off in the Solomon Islands.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.