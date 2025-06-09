Mental health concerns grow among children

[File Photo]

St Giles Hospital has recorded a concerning rise in children referred for psychiatric evaluation, with 120 cases over the past five years.

Acting Medical Superintendent Dr Sheetal Singh says many of the patients are under 18 and are referred by the courts after becoming aggressive, causing trouble in their communities, or damaging property.

Dr Sheetal Singh says changes in mood, behavior, appearance, or social engagement can often signal a deeper problem.

“If you feel that they are presenting more of sleep problems, low mood, and their appetite is reduced, their sleep patterns are changed, and you need to go to the nearest health center. Sometimes it could be a medical condition alone causing all of that, not necessarily a mental health condition. So that’s why you need to go to the nearest health center.”

Dr Singh stresses the need for early intervention before conditions worsen.

“There are many out there in the community who might be having symptoms of mental health condition or symptoms of drug abuse. But they are not brought to us because it’s not significantly an issue as yet.”

Families are encouraged to seek help through counseling services, which can assess the situation and refer patients to St Giles Hospital if psychiatric care is needed.

