NRDP to strengthen rural livelihoods

The Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development is putting rural and maritime communities at the center of Fiji’s development agenda with the launch of the National Rural Development Policy.

Minister Mosese Bulitavu says the policy represents a historic shift in how development is planned and implemented, ensuring inclusive growth, resilience, and equal opportunity for communities outside urban centers.

Developed through extensive consultations with community leaders, youth and women’s groups, civil society organizations, and government agencies, the NRDP aims to strengthen rural livelihoods, improve connectivity, and support climate-smart agriculture and fisheries.

“This comprehensive framework ensures that rural and maritime development is not treated as an afterthought but integrated into national development planning and priority setting.”

It also focuses on expanding access to finance, markets, and social services, while integrating disaster risk management and resilience planning for vulnerable communities.

Minister Bulitavu highlighted ongoing projects under the policy, including upgrades to rural roads and bridges, improvements to maritime jetties, and the provision of infrastructure such as solar freezers for farmers.

These initiatives are designed to connect isolated communities to urban centers, improving access to healthcare, education and markets.

