SEA Program opens market for fisherman

Levuka-I-Gau villager Metuisela Ratauluka received a boat and engine from the government under the Seafaring Entrepreneurial Assistance Program.

The support came through a cost-sharing scheme between the Government and the recipient.

Ratauluka said the boat would transform his family’s livelihood.

He states it allows them to transport fish and produce directly to Suva, cutting reliance on costly larger vessels. He added it will save money, grow income and secure a better future.

Article continues after advertisement

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management Moses Bulitavu said the SEA Programme equips maritime communities with tools to expand their economic opportunities.

Bulitavu said helping one family strengthens the wider community.

He said reliable transport lets fishermen and farmers reach markets faster and increase earnings.

The SEA Program forms part of the Ministry’s push to boost income-generating activities and strengthen livelihoods across rural and maritime areas.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.