Batiki Pushes for Reliable Water Supply

Communities on Batiki Island are urging the government to address the island’s longstanding shortage of reliable drinking water.

The issue was highlighted during a visit by Minister for Rural and Maritime Development, Mosese Bulitavu, where leaders from Mua, Manuku, Yavu, and Naigani said the problem has persisted for more than two decades.

Batiki still relies heavily on rainwater harvesting, leaving villages struggling during dry periods.

Mata ni Tikina Tevita Tavodi says access to clean water is the island’s most pressing need.

Article continues after advertisement

“The people of Batiki have raised this issue for years. Rainwater alone cannot meet our needs,”.

Tavodi added that clean drinking water is a basic necessity, and villagers hope the government will deliver a long-term solution.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.