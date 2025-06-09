Court rules to release full inquiry report transcript

The Suva High Court has ruled for the release of the full transcripts and audio recordings from the Commission of Inquiry into the appointment of former FICAC Commissioner Barbara Malimali.

The matter, presided over by Justice Dane Tuiqereqere.

It was initially opposed by the Office of the Solicitor-General Fiji.

Applicants seeking access included Malimali, former Attorney-General Graham Leung, and lawyers Wylie Clarke and Laurel Vaurasi.

During submissions, lawyer Richard Naidu argued the applicants need access to information they may not yet know exists, while counsel Tanya Waqanika questioned why transcripts were withheld when hearing footage had already appeared online. Justice Tuiqereqere also expressed concerns about the inquiry’s protocols following the leak.

The State maintained that the transcripts were intended only for decision-makers and that releasing them could undermine the integrity of the inquiry process.

However, this afternoon Justice Tuiqereqere directed that the recordings and transcripts be made available to all applicants by March 16.

The applicants will be allowed to obtain copies, and the court has also set strict timelines for all parties to file affidavits regarding the contents of the materials.

The matter has been adjourned to April 10.

