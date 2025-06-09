New tribunal gives mariners a voice

Fiji has set up a four-member Maritime Appeals Tribunal to review certain decisions in the maritime sector.

MSAF Acting Chief Executive Iliesa Batisaresare said the Tribunal would strengthen transparency and accountability in maritime governance.

Batisaresare said the members were appointed this year and would serve a three-year term.

The tribunal can hear appeals against decisions by the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji. These include ship registration, vessel survey certification and seafarer certification, including cases where a certificate is suspended for over six months or cancelled.

It can also hear appeals on matters outlined in the Maritime Transport Act 2013 or the Ship Registration Act 2013.

Anyone wishing to appeal must submit a formal letter to the Tribunal Secretariat.

Batisaresare states the letter must include the appellant’s name, the MSAF letter addressed to them and a formal address for correspondence.

He reiterated that stakeholders and mariners must follow this process until detailed procedural guidelines are released.

The new Tribunal, according to MSAF is a key step in ensuring fair reviews and stronger governance in Fiji’s maritime industry.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.