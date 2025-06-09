Fiji secure fifth straight podium finish in Vancouver

[Source: File]

The Fiji Airways Fiji Men’s 7s team has continued its impressive run on the HSBC SVNS Series, finishing on the podium for the fifth consecutive tournament after claiming third place in Vancouver.

Fiji defeated Australia 29–10 in the bronze medal playoff at BC Place, maintaining their remarkable consistency in the World Series this season.

Since the opening leg of the 2025/26 campaign, the Fijian side has secured a podium finish at every tournament, highlighting their strong form across the circuit.

In the playoff match, Fiji made a blistering start, with Terio Veilawa opening the scoring before Viwa Naduvalo and George Bose added quick tries to give the side a solid lead.

Further tries from Nacani Boginisoko and Apete Narogo extended Fiji’s advantage as the team controlled much of the contest.

Australia responded with tries from Maurice Longbottom and Jayden Blake, but Fiji’s early dominance ensured they secured another podium finish in the tournament.

The result continues Fiji’s consistent run on the HSBC SVNS Series as the team builds momentum heading into the New York leg of the competition this weekend.

