Maharaj believes Seruiratu should lead Fiji as PM

Opposition MP Alvick Maharaj has claimed that Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu is the best person to lead Fiji as Prime Minister.

During his response to the President’s Address in Parliament, Maharaj said that many Fijians, including himself, believe Seruiratu is suited to provide strong and decisive leadership.

He urged support for Seruiratu under the newly formed People First Party, claiming the move could guide the country through challenging times.

The MP’s comments came amid discussions on national unity, law and order, and other social issues affecting Fijians.

No formal endorsement or official action has been taken by Seruiratu or the party regarding these claims.

