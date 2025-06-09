Tudravu seeks forgiveness at fallen officer’s funeral

[ Source: Fiji Police Force / Facebook ]

The head of the Fiji Police Force has sought forgiveness from the family and traditional leaders of a fallen officer, acknowledging shortcomings linked to his death.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu made the apology while attending the funeral of Peniasi Waqawai Racagi at Naviqiri Village.

Tudravu asked forgiveness from the Gone Turaga na Tui Bua, the vanua and Racagi’s family for what he described as organisational shortcomings.

Constable Racagi died while attempting to protect the community he served.

Members of the police force, government officials and other disciplined services gathered in Bua to farewell the young officer.

Commissioner Tudravu says Racagi’s dedication and bravery will not be forgotten, describing him as an officer who remained faithful to his oath to protect until his final moments.

