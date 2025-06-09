Nausori assault allegation backfires

A 50-year-old man who accused police officers in Nausori of assault has been charged with giving false information.

Police say their investigation found the allegations were inconsistent with statements and other evidence gathered during the inquiry.

The man is expected to appear at the Nausori Magistrates Court this morning.

The case drew wide attention online after the man shared claims of police brutality on social media.

Police state the investigation did not support the account he had given.

It is also believed the man received a significant amount of money through fundraising efforts organised to help him after he made the allegations.

