Ministry partners as bronze sponsor for SPTE 2026

The Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation is a bronze sponsor for the South Pacific Tourism Exchange 2026 in Nadi.

The Pacific Tourism Organisation says this partnership reinforces Fiji’s role as the regional aviation and tourism hub, connecting Pacific destinations with global markets, media, and trade partners.

It reflects MTCA’s commitment to regional collaboration, industry relationships, and international engagement to elevate Pacific tourism narratives.

Themed “Tourism that Connects: Culture, Climate, Community,” SPTE 2026 celebrates the Pacific’s shared cultures and traditions, unified by the spirit of the vaka – symbolising collective navigation and resilience.

As the region’s premier marketplace, SPTE provides a platform for operators to showcase authentic experiences to international buyers, media, and development partners.

Permanent Secretary for Tourism Salaseini Daunabuna says the partnership reflects Fiji’s leadership in strengthening regional cooperation and positioning the Pacific as a globally competitive destination.

SPTE 2026 will unite global industry partners to strengthen business linkages and promote a sustainable tourism future based on shared heritage and values.

