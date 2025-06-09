Families invited to Nonstop Holi Masti

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation “FMF EV New Energy Mirchi FM and Radio Fiji Two Nonstop Holi Masti” will be held at Damodar City carpark in Suva this afternoon.

Manager Hindi Radio at FBC Renuka Goundar says that this year’s event promises to be a fun and entertaining family event for all to enjoy.

She says that the event is free for all and there will be a variety of entertainment to enjoy from live DJ, folksongs, Bollywood dance performance and lots more.

Goundar adds that this event has become a tradition for Fijians to enjoy and play with colours and celebrate the message of happiness and kindness.

Holi is a popular and significant Hindu festival celebrated as the Festival of colours, love, and spring.

The Holi festival has a cultural significance among various Hindu traditions.

It is the festive day to end and rid oneself of past errors, to end conflicts by meeting others, a day to forget and forgive.

