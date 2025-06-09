Devo Babas to honour fallen teammate at Nawaka 7s

The late Constable Peniasi Racagi (left) and Devo Babas team. [Photo Credit: Devo Babas - Pitas Pitcure]

Devo Babas will take the field at the 39th Fiji Bitter Nawaka 7s determined to honour the memory of their late teammate, Constable Peniasi Racagi, who passed away eighteen days ago in Lami.

It’s alleged that Racagi was killed while on duty and investigation into his death is ongoing.

Team manager Isoa Natui says preparations have been tough as players continue to grieve the sudden loss of the 24-year-old police officer.

“It’s not an easy time for the team right now, especially as we prepare for the Nawaka 7s while also dealing with the loss of our teammate, who was a police officer. Last week, the team executives travelled to Bua for his funeral. We were not supposed to be part of the Nawaka 7s, but we are grateful to the organising committee, especially Osea, for giving us the all clear to participate in this tournament.”

Natui added that the team’s sponsors have also encouraged them to stay strong and compete, for which he is grateful.

Devo Babas are drawn in Pool 1 alongside Newtown Brothers, Bukuya Cowboys, and Dominion Brothers, and will open their campaign against Newtown Brothers at 8am.

Fans can catch all the live action from the Nawaka 7s on FBC 2.

