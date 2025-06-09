PM to appeal High Court ruling on Malimali removal

Lawyer Tanya Waqanika has confirmed that Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is appealing the High Court of Fiji decision that ruled the removal of Barbara Malimali as Commissioner of the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption was illegal.

Malimali was removed from office following Rabuka’s recommendation to the President, based on findings from the Commission of Inquiry into her appointment.

Initially, Rabuka had said he would not appeal the ruling, but his position has now changed.

