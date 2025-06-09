Drua brings the buzz to Ba

Excitement is building in Ba as the Fijian Drua held an open training session and fan day today ahead of their historic Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash against the Brumbies this Saturday.

Hundreds of fans turned up at 4R Electrical Govind Park to watch the team train and interact with players as the town prepares to host its first-ever Super Rugby Pacific match.

Fijian Drua Chief Executive Officer Jeff Miller says the event was an important opportunity to connect with supporters ahead of the big game.

“It is a very exciting day. We’ve been looking forward to it for some time now.”

He adds that the team was pleased to finally train on the Ba ground while seeing strong support from fans in the area.

“Great stadium, it’s good to train on the field today. It’s great to see everyone come out and support the Drua.”

The Drua will host the Brumbies this Saturday at 4R Electrical Govind Park, and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports via the Walesi set top box.

