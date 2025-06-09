Veteran police officer achieves dream of becoming a lawyer

[Photo: FILE]

A Police officer with more than two decades of service has officially been admitted to the bar today.

For Selai Raramasi, the milestone is both joyful and emotional, as she honours her late brother, who had promised to support her journey to becoming a lawyer.

Selai Raramasi has served in the force for 26 years and returned to law school while working and raising four children.

“I’m excited that my study journey has finally paid off and I’ve now been admitted to the bar. But I’m sad at the same time because my eldest brother promised that he would move my petition today, but he passed away. The only thing I have left is that I’m wearing his wig and gown for this admission.”

She says balancing work, studies and family life was challenging but rewarding.

Raramasi says that the journey was challenging due to work and family commitment however she managed to power through all of it to achieve her law dreams.

Raramasi believes her legal training will help strengthen police work and training within the force.

“As I continue to serve in the Fiji Police Force, the knowledge I’ve gained through my learning journey will help with how we conduct training with our officers.”

She is now encouraging others, especially women and parents, to pursue education and never give up on their goals.

