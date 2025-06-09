Opposition presses government to prioritise Fijians

Opposition MP Praveen Kumar.

Fijians’ interests must come before party politics, with a government of national unity urgently needed, says Opposition MP Praveen Kumar.

Addressing the House today, Kumar states the people of Fiji are watching with concern as crime rises, young people are lost to drugs, families are affected by violence and the cost of living continues to erode wages.

Kumar pointed to the HIV outbreak as a public health emergency and warned that economic growth has yet to reach ordinary Fijians.

“Let us build the government of national unity that our nation needs and deserves. Mr. Speaker said, before I take my seat, today I have deviated from what you have done, what that minister has done, what they are doing.”

Kumar highlighted rising costs for food, transport, medicine and school fees while young people struggle to find work and small businesses fight to survive.

The Opposition MP also stressed the vulnerability of Fiji’s economy to global events, referencing recent conflicts involving Iran and other nations.

He emphasized that these challenges are not the fault of any single party or leader, but require collective responsibility and action.

Kumar criticized the erosion of public trust in institutions, noting that Fijians increasingly feel the system is rigged and their voices do not matter.

He stressed that a united government would strengthen democracy, transparency, and accountability, rather than weaken them.

Kumar reiterated that Fijians demand leaders who can work together to solve problems rather than score political points.

He also appealed to ministers to fast-track support for flood victims and waive market store fees for affected vendors.

Kumar called on Parliament to put people first and politics last and to build a government of national unity that the nation needs and deserves.

Meanwhile, Opposition MP Sachida Nand also highlighted the persistent challenge of

In his right of reply, he emphasized that economic growth must reach all regions, ensuring rural, interior, and maritime communities share in development.

“Our focus is clear: to create an environment where every region can participate in the economy and share its rewards. Through policy reforms, partnerships with stakeholders and strengthening key institutions, we are working to ensure that economic growth creates opportunities, supports decent work and protects vulnerable communities.”

Nand acknowledged initiatives that strengthen micro, small, and medium enterprises, describing them as the backbone of the economy and vital for empowering market vendors, carpenters, small retailers, and digital entrepreneurs.

He highlighted the Access to Business Funding Act, financial literacy programs and the Fiji Investment Corporation Limited’s role in supporting small businesses, cooperatives and youth- and women-led ventures.

He also stressed the importance of reviving the cooperative sector, which once numbered over 2,000 but fell to fewer than 300 by 2022.

Nand noted the need to modernize legislation, develop a national cooperative policy and focus on youth, women and technology to strengthen local production and market access.

The MP highlighted government reforms in standards, trade measures and digital services including business registration and building permit systems, as key tools to build trust, reduce barriers and create opportunities.

He also acknowledged the revival of the copra industry, where farmers now earn more than $2,000 a ton, and the efforts to strengthen other state-owned enterprises that had been neglected in the past.

Nand also urged MP’s to work together and reiterated that policies must translate the national vision into real opportunities for ordinary Fijians, supporting fairness, and growth and shared prosperity.

