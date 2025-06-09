Drua gift 200 tickets to Nasova’s village

Villagers of Toge in Ba received a special surprise yesterday when the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua presented them with 200 tickets for this weekend’s Super Rugby Pacific clash against the Brumbies.

The gesture came after the Drua held their open training and fan day at 4R Electrical Govind Park, with the team later travelling to the village of winger Joji Nasova to share the moment with his community.

Nasova, who signed with the Drua this season and made his debut two weeks ago against the Hurricanes in Lautoka, says the historic match in Ba means a lot to him and his people.

“First off I want to thank God for my life and for the team. It’s the first time to have a Super Rugby game in Ba and it’s a huge task ahead for us.”

The Ba native is now calling on fans across the province to turn up in numbers and back the team this weekend.

“I want to call out the whole of Ba to come down on Saturday and cheer on your Drua team.”

The Fijian Drua will host the Brumbies this Saturday at 4R Electrical Govind Park, and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports via the walesi set top box.

