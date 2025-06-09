Government to introduce flexible working hours for civil servants

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has announced plans to introduce flexible working hours across the civil service by the end of 2026, a move aimed at improving productivity and promoting better work-life balance for public servants.

Rabuka stressed that modernizing the way the civil service operates is a key part of broader reforms designed to build a professional, agile, and future-ready public service.

The reforms are part of a comprehensive functional review assessing capabilities, processes, and performance across government departments.

“The introduction of flexible hours will ensure our workforce is better equipped to meet national priorities, while also improving efficiency and employee well-being,”.

In addition, strategic workforce plans are being developed to ensure that civil servants have the right skills for current and future national needs.

The plans will focus on inclusivity, gender responsiveness, climate awareness, and alignment with good governance principles.

Rabuka says these reforms are crucial to creating a modern, resilient, and performance-driven public service that can deliver better services to all Fijians.

