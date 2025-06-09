Bua women raise concerns on transport, health and youth issues

Women in Bua have raised a number of challenges affecting their communities during a meeting with the Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection, Sashi Kiran.

The concerns were shared during the Minister’s visit to the Bua Soqosoqo Vakamarama as part of her Northern Division tour.

Following the traditional presentation of the iSevusevu, women took part in a talanoa session where they highlighted issues such as transportation difficulties, the need for greater public health awareness, and support for financial literacy.

There were also concerns about the growing number of teenage pregnancies, as well as the impact of drugs and HIV and AIDS on young people in the community.

Minister Kiran acknowledged the issues raised and assured the women that the Ministry will work closely with communities in Bua to address their concerns.

She stressed that women play a vital role in supporting their families, strengthening communities and contributing to the local economy.

The visit also included a stop at the Bua Soqosoqo Vakamarama kiosk at the new bus bay at Nabouwalu Jetty, where the Minister encouraged women to produce smaller handicraft items that tourists can easily carry.

She reminded the women that their culture and traditional skills are valuable and can help create better opportunities for their families and communities.

