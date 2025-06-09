American tourist reported missing at sea

WR FLASH REPORT
Search Continues After Tourist Reported Missing in Waters Near Vatu-i-Ra Passage
Authorities have launched a search effort after a tourist was reported missing following a suspected drowning incident in the waters near Mount Mutiny Reef in Fiji’s Vatu-i-Ra Passage. According to information gathered from a police incident report, the case was first brought to the attention of rescue authorities after a message from the Rescue Coordination Centre alerted officers to a potential drowning situation in the area.
The missing individual has been identified as Jennifer Jackman, 68, a tourist from the United States of America. At this stage, the body has not been located and search efforts are continuing.
The incident was initially reported by Mosese Tuivuna, 52, the boat captain of the Nai’a Sea Cruise. According to his report to authorities, the situation occurred while the vessel was operating in waters near Mount Mutiny Reef, a well-known dive and marine area within the Vatu-i-Ra Passage.
Police responded by deploying a team that included crime scene investigators to begin inquiries. Officers traveled to Volivoli Resort, a nearby coastal base frequently used by dive vessels operating in the region. Early attempts to contact the captain of the Nai’a Sea Cruise were unsuccessful due to communication network issues in the area.
Contact was later established, and the captain confirmed that crew members and others on board were actively searching the waters for the missing tourist.
Authorities also attempted to secure a boat from the nearby resort to assist in the search, but were unable to do so as all available vessels were already out at sea.
Later, the Nai’a Sea Cruise arrived at Volivoli Resort, where investigators recorded statements from the captain and several witnesses to establish the sequence of events leading up to the incident.
The police team subsequently returned to the station where the official report was formally lodged. Investigators say further details will be provided as information becomes available and the search operation continues.
Officials emphasize that the situation remains an active case, with efforts ongoing to locate the missing tourist.
Source: Fiji Police incident report (Rpt. No. 54/3/26), Investigating Officer PC 7987 Kiniviliame.
