Nisha grateful for positive Holi turnout

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation “FMF EV New Energy Mirchi FM and Radio Fiji Two Nonstop Holi Masti” started off with an excitement and fanfare this afternoon.

Team leader Mirchi FM Aziza Nisha expressed her gratitude for the public for coming out numbers this afternoon.

She also commended the FMF team for their support and sponsorship for the event this year.

Nisha said that it was nice to see some many people especially young ones come out and enjoy themselves with their families.

She is encouraging those who are still unsure to attend or are within the Suva area to come on down to the Damodar City Carpark as the festivities will go on until 8pm tonight.

The Nonstop Holi Masti is an annual event that FBC’s hindi radio stations host to mark the significant Hindu festival celebrated as the Festival of colours, love, and spring.

The Holi festival has a cultural significance among various Hindu traditions.

It is the festive day to end and rid oneself of past errors, to end conflicts by meeting others, a day to forget and forgive.

