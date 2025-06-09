Airlines filling more seats on Fiji routes

Airlines operating to and from Fiji are filling more seats as travel demand continues to grow.

New figures released by the Fiji Bureau of Statistics show the international passenger load factor reached 76.3 percent last year, a 0.4 percentage point increase from 2024.

The data shows airlines offered more than 11.2 billion seat kilometres, while passenger traffic reached 8.57 billion passenger kilometres.

Cargo movement also improved, with international freight recording a 55.6 percent load factor, up 4.4 percentage points from the previous year.

Acting Chief Executive Apisalome Tamani says the statistics measure airline production and capacity, including passenger use, cargo movement and available seating.

Meanwhile, domestic air travel across Fiji remained busy throughout 2025.

The bureau reports the domestic passenger load factor stood at 71.8 percent, slightly lower than in 2024.

Airlines provided 94.3 million seat kilometres on domestic routes, while passenger traffic reached 67.7 million passenger kilometres.

Cargo movement on domestic flights also increased, with freight recording a 68.8 percent load factor.

Passenger numbers on domestic routes reached 390,923 last year, compared to 374,306 passengers in 2024.

The Fiji Bureau of Statistics says its next aircraft statistics report, covering the March quarter of 2026, will be released in June.

