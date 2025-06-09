Students struggle with literacy and numeracy

New data showing weak literacy and numeracy performance among students is driving major reforms in our education sector.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro says the findings from the Education Commission highlight significant learning gaps in schools.

He says that more than 80 percent of schools report Year 4 students performing below the expected mathematics standard.

Radrodro says nearly two-thirds of schools have reported that Year 4 students have below reading and writing standards.

He adds that almost half of Year 9 students entering secondary school are below proficiency levels, raising concerns about learning foundations.

“A strong foundation is not optional; it is essential. In 2025, the learner results show real progress. Year 5 literacy increased from 90 percent to 95 percent. Year 7 literacy increased from 93 percent to 95 percent. But numeracy remains a challenge. In Year 5, numeracy was at at 74 percent.”

Radrodro states that the ministry is developing a targeted national numeracy strategy aimed at strengthening mathematics performance in primary and secondary schools.

