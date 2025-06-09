FICAC investigation paused on AGs advice

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption Investigation was put on pause because the then Attorney General had told to the Deputy Commissioner than he will get back to him regarding Dr Neil Sharma’s alleged involvement in health tenders in 2012.

Taking the stand as the first state witness in the trial of the Ministry of Health Tender procurement case, George Langman testified that when he informed Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum of the FICAC’s investigation he honoured the former AGs word that he would get back to him

Langman served as the Deputy Commissioner of FICAC from 2007 to 2019.

The former Deputy Commissioner stated that while he was at the helm of the anti-corruption body, he had various duties one of which was to oversee cases of national interest.

Langman told the court that he had received several complaints against the former Health Minister Dr Neil Sharma involving health equipment tenders and procurement and he had instructed his team to investigate this matter thoroughly.

He stated that sufficient evidence was found by his investigation team and the findings were reported to the former PM Voreqe Bainimarama because the investigations had to do with a sitting member of his cabinet.

Langman also stated that there was sufficient information to caution interview Sharma.

He was then referred to the AG as he was the legal adviser of the government, the former commissioner also followed up on the matter one month later but was told that Sayed-Khaiyum will get back to him, however this was the case before he retired in 2019.

During cross examination, Sharma’s counsel Wylie Clarke questioned Langman whether there were any witness statements taken when there were several complaints, in response Langman stated that he did not go into the finer details when the investigators presented their report to him every fortnight.

Clarke presented other health ministry procurement related issues to the witness to which he stated his investigators gave him the full picture through their investigations.

Counsel for the former Prime Minister and Attorney General Devanesh Sharma asked Langman how did FICAC conclude that the PM was misled by Sharma, the former Commissioner stated that he convinced the PM that he could grant the waiver.

When questioned Langman confirmed that FICAC at that point didn’t make allegations towards the PM in this matter and FICAC didn’t follow up in writing with the AG regarding his opinion.

Sharma reminded Langman that the former Health Minister was not part of cabinet after 2014 and they could have continued with the investigation, to which he stated that it did not occur to him nor did his legal Manager advised him between 2014 to 2019.

Langman confirmed that his investigation file was open when he retired in 2019, and he had informed his successor that this matter was pending.

During re-examination, State Prosecutor Assistant DPP Laisani Tabuakuro what did he mean when he said that he didn’t want any repercussions from the AG who was the higher authority.

Langman said that going against what AG said would be insubordination because he had seen what had happened to other heads of organisations in his 12 years of experience.

He said that independence was purely good on paper and not in practise.

The trial continues tomorrow.

