Labasa at top of EPL table

The Labasa football side is now at the top of the Extra Premier League points table.

This follows their 5–0 victory over Coastal Rental Cars Nadroga in round three last weekend at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Labasa is one of five teams that have four points, but they sit in first place because of better goal difference.

Ba, Suva, Nasinu, Lautoka, and Nadi also have a win and a draw in the bag.

Tailevu Naitasiri and Nadroga are the only teams without a win so far this season in the league.

Looking at the weekend’s results, Lautoka beat Rewa 3-2, Suva thumped Navua 3-0, Ba drew 1-1 with Nadi, and Nasinu defeated Tailevu Naitasiri 4-2.

