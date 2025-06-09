Substandard products continue in the market

[Photo: FILE]

Shoppers are losing millions due to defective and faulty products and reports losses from complaints have reached about $1.3 million.

Consumer Council CEO Seema Shandil has highlighted this and revealed that the council received 1,596 complaints involving household appliances, electrical items, and other goods.

She adds this likely represents only a fraction of actual cases in the market.

Market surveillance shows many unsafe and substandard products continue to enter the market.

“the monetary value is worth $1.3 million. the Consumer Council always says, this is just the tip of the iceberg because these are the only complaints that we receive as an organization”

Shandil adds that some consumers do not lodge complaints, leaving issues unreported.

“we know through our market surveillances that there are a lot of, you know, unsafe, low quality or substandard quality that has made into our market and that sort of poses a threat to the human life.”

The Consumer Council and government agencies are taking steps to monitor products and ensure only safe goods are sold.

