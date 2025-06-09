Regional Intel to boost immigration checks

Immigration authorities are moving to strengthen access to regional intelligence and data to better detect risks and respond to emerging challenges.

Immigration Minister Viliame Naupoto met with Director of the Pacific Fusion Centre Viliame Bovoro to discuss support for the ministry last week.

The talks focused on improving access to data, analysis and regional insights.

Naupoto said better information would help the ministry improve planning, coordination and decision-making.

Bovoro said the Pacific Fusion Centre provides timely information and strategic analysis for government agencies.

He states these insights can help shape policy and improve responses to emerging issues.

The meeting also looked at stronger partnership. This includes knowledge sharing and staff capacity building.

Both sides also discussed using regional intelligence products to guide evidence-based actions.

Naupoto points out that the centre’s analytical expertise and regional networks can help the ministry detect risks earlier.

He said it will also help improve processes and service delivery.

Both parties agreed stronger engagement will support better decisions and more responsive governance.

