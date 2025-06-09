Fiji Labour Mobility hits $1B remittance milestone

[File Photo]

Fiji’s labour mobility programs under the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) and Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) schemes delivered major wins for workers and households last year, with over 2,000 Fijians participating and remittances topping $1 billion.

Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh highlighted these achievements in his recent parliamentary response to President Naiqama Lalabalavu’s address.

Singh says the funds directly eased household pressures, funding education, housing, healthcare, and small businesses across the country.

“We have strengthened pre-departure preparation, improved in-country support, and enhanced reintegration pathways to ensure skills gained overseas benefit returning workers.”

Singh says key enhancements include four Country Liaison Officers (CLOs) in Australia where two are funded by Fiji, two by Australia and one in New Zealand, providing direct welfare aid and anti-exploitation measures at over 496 sites.

These officers collaborate with unions like the Australian Council of Trade Unions to enforce standards amid concerns over modern slavery.

Singh adds a standout is the PALM family accompaniment pilot, launched in 2024, allowing about 90 Fijian families to join workers and combat long-term separation strains.

Australia nominated Fiji among five Pacific nations for up to 200 spots, with first families arriving last August as the program promotes deeper ties under the Vuvale Partnership.

By May 2025, over 10,500 Fijians worked in Australia and 4,600 in New Zealand, driving remittances toward a projected $1.4 billion.

Singh emphasized focusing on unskilled workers to avoid local shortages while maximizing gains.

These initiatives align with the coalition government’s poverty alleviation push, turning temporary jobs into lasting family upliftment.

