Fiji 7s feel at home in Vancouver

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side once again felt right at home in Vancouver, with strong crowd support at the HSBC Vancouver 7s.

Fiji defeated France and Australia and delivered a series of confident performances as they build momentum heading into the knockout stages.

Terio Tamani acknowledged the atmosphere created by the fans, saying the support made it feel as though the team was playing on home soil.

“I want to thank the Lord Almighty for giving us the victory and also for the tough match against the French side. As some of the fans said, it feels like we’re at home because of the fans and all the support.”

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji is currently facing Spain and you can watch the match LIVE on FBC TV.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.