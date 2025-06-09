Teachers urged to remain neutral in election year

Teachers are being urged to remain politically neutral as the country enters an election year.

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro says classrooms must remain spaces for learning and not platforms for political influence.

Radrodro reminded educators that their role carries significant responsibility in shaping the future of students.

He is encouraging teachers to focus on student safety, wellbeing, and academic development.

“Your classrooms remain places of learning, not arenas of political influence and your decisions must prioritise the safety, well-being and development of our children. We trust our teachers and with their trust comes accountability.”

Radrodro also highlighted improved engagement between the Fiji Ministry of Education and teacher unions.

He says formal consultations have now resumed after 16 years without structured dialogue between the ministry and unions.

According to the Education Minister, strengthening cooperation with teachers is essential to improving learning outcomes across the country.

