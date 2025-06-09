KPMG Fiji opens Garden City office

[Photo: FILE]

KPMG has expanded its operations with the opening of its Australian-focused delivery Centre; Fiji Dynamix in Garden City, Suva

The office, initially built to accommodate 39 staff, now has a capacity of 104 seats.

KPMG National managing partner Naomi Mitchell says the expansion was established as a response to the rapid growth in client demand for KPMG’s services.

“For our staff, KPMG has also had a goal of providing offices such as this, which assist with wellbeing and productivity. KPMG Garden City and its FDX team are a dynamic part of that vision that we have.”

Australia’s High Commissioner to Fiji, Peter Roberts, says the expansion marks a milestone for Fiji.

“I think this is a very significant milestone for Fiji’s reputation as a regional hub, for digital innovation and for high-level, high skill professional services.”

The facility will support workforce growth and deliver world-class, export-ready services.

