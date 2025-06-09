Historic milestone for Fiji women’s handball

[Supplied]

Fiji’s Under-18 women’s handball team has achieved a historic breakthrough after being invited to represent the Oceania region at the 2026 IHF Women’s Youth World Championship in Romania.

The announcement was made by Handball Fiji following the side’s impressive performance at the IHF Oceania Championship in the Cook Islands last October.

The Fijian team secured a hard-fought bronze medal in the tournament, defeating Australia to claim a place on the podium and earn regional recognition.

One of the standout performers was Elizabeth Colata of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School, who was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player and also finished as the highest goal scorer in the youth category.

Article continues after advertisement

Handball Fiji president Sainimili Saukuru described the qualification as a major milestone for the sport and for women’s athletics in the country.

“This moment represents more than participation; it is a testament to how far we have come as a federation. It’s a historic breakthrough entry into global youth handball competition and sending our young women to Europe to compete against the world’s best signals the emergence of a new generation of talented Fijian female athletes.”

To prepare for the world championship, Handball Fiji has mapped out a high-performance programme designed to ensure the squad is ready for the elite level of competition.

Preparations will include intensive local training programmes, domestic competitions, and high-performance training camps.

The federation has also launched a campaign seeking support from the corporate sector and the public to help fund the team’s preparations and travel to Europe.

Officials say the initiative also aligns with Fiji’s broader sporting ambitions toward the 2032 Brisbane Olympic Games, with the current Under-18 squad seen as the foundation generation for future Olympic qualification pathways.

Handball Fiji was established in 2016 following the Rio Olympic Games and gained official recognition from the International Handball Federation in 2017.

Since then, youth and junior teams have toured and competed in regional tournaments in New Caledonia and the Cook Islands.

The upcoming championship in Romania will mark Fiji’s first appearance in a global youth handball competition, highlighting the rapid growth of the sport in the country.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.