Skills gaps and jobless teens worry government

Former Youth and Sports Minister Jese Saukuru warned that Fiji still faces major challenges in youth development despite significant investment in sports programs.

Skills gaps, youth unemployment and street-involved youths remain pressing issues.

He said more than 140 vulnerable youths were reintegrated into families, training programs and positive social environments but emphasized that continued support is critical.

“We recognize that the full outcomes of many reforms may not be immediately visible as meaningful social and economic transformation takes time to take root and mature. However, as programs continue to be implemented, strengthened, and gradually scaled in line with the national direction set by the government, we remain hopeful that the benefits will become increasingly evident in the lives of young people, communities, and as a nation as a whole.”

Saukuru explained the Ministry’s efforts since December 2022 to transform youth and sports development.

He said the Fiji National Youth Policy 2023–2027 now guides all government youth investment, prioritizing employability, inclusion, leadership, well-being and entrepreneurship.

The online Youth Club Registration Dashboard modernized service delivery, improving transparency and nationwide participation.

Skills and empowerment programs have expanded annually, covering small engine repairs, screen printing, hospitality, food security and land use planning.

Outreach reached 871 youth in 2022, rising to 1,268 in 2024. Saukuru said these programs strengthen employability, enterprise participation and community engagement.

In sports, Fiji became the first Pacific country with a fully independent anti-doping system after passing the Anti-Doping Act in 2024 and establishing Drug-Free Sports Fiji.

Saukuru noted historic international achievements including Rugby World Cup quarter-finals, strong Olympic and Pacific Games performances and victories by the women’s national cricket team. The Fiji Institute of Sports is under development to nurture elite athletes.

Infrastructure upgrades included refurbishments at the Damodo City Aquatic Centre, National Hockey Centre and National Stadium track, as well as multi-purpose courts and rural sports facilities.

Saukuru said these initiatives promote grassroots talent, healthy lifestyles and youth engagement.

He also stressed regional leadership, hosting the Pacific Youth Council General Assembly and other high-level meetings to coordinate youth policies across the Pacific.

Saukuru reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to work with communities, development partners and stakeholders to expand opportunities and unlock the potential of young Fijians.

