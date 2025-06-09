Fallen officer Racagi honored for heroism

[ Source: Fiji Police Force / Facebook ]

Police Constable Peniasi Waqawai Racagi was hailed a hero at his burial ceremony yesterday, having died in the line of duty.

He was laid to rest in his village of Naviqiri in the province of Bua, where delegates, members of the Fiji Police Force, family, villagers, and loved ones paid their final respects.

Racagi was found dead in Lami late last month, and two men have since been charged in connection with his murder.

The Commissioner of Police , Rusiate Tudravu, yesterday publicly sought forgiveness from Racagi’s family and the vanua for the force’s shortcomings that contributed to his death.

Article continues after advertisement

He described the young officer as dedicated, disciplined, and committed to protecting others, adding that his passing was a profound loss not only to his family and the police, but to the nation.

“His courage, loyalty, and service will never be forgotten”

Racagi joined the Fiji Police Force in July 2022, completing his Basic Recruit Course and earning a Certificate in Policing Level 4. He served at Lami Police Station and local community posts, earning a reputation as an officer willing to go above and beyond without complaint.

In 2025, he completed the Constable Qualifying Course and continued his service with the Lami Operations Team.

Over his three years and seven months of service, he became a trusted figure in his community- responding to reports, investigating incidents, and engaging with locals day and night.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.