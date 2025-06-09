Saukuru’s fate hinges on abuse probe

[File Photo]

The fate of former Youth and Sports Minister Jese Saukuru now rests on the outcome of an investigation into alleged abuse of office linked to the Fiji Sports Council.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said the probe would determine whether Saukuru could return to the role.

He states investigators will establish if there is any administrative or criminal culpability before deciding the next step.

“At the end of it, they will see whether there is any culpability – administrative or criminal – and that will take it on from there.”

Article continues after advertisement

Rabuka adds that if authorities cannot pursue the case further or find no wrongdoing, Saukuru could be reinstated.

He said the outcome of the investigation would guide what happens next.

The Prime Minister earlier dismissed Jese Saukuru from the Youth and Sports portfolio with immediate effect.

“Simply going back and saying the police could not take it any further, that’s it — he comes back and reinstates him.”

The PM is now overseeing the ministry while the investigation continues. Assistant Minister Aliki Bia will manage the ministry’s daily operations.

The Prime Minister said the decision was aimed at protecting transparency, accountability and due process while the investigation unfolds.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.