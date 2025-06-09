Radrodro warns of growing drug threat in schools

[File Photo]

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro has raised concerns about the growing impact of drugs on young people and schools.

He says Fiji is facing what he describes as a national emergency linked to drug use.

Speaking in Parliament, Radrodro said criminal networks are increasingly targeting school children to act as drug carriers and couriers.

“We cannot and we will not allow our children to be used as pawns in the drug trade. And we cannot and will not allow drugs to destroy the future of this nation and we cannot and will not stand by while HIV infections rise because of preventable, dangerous behaviours linked to drug use.”

Radrodro says the Ministry of Education is working closely with the police, health authorities and community organisations to address the issue.

He adds the initiatives include school-based drug awareness programmes, counselling services, early warning systems and HIV prevention campaigns.

Radrodro says the country must act quickly to prevent drugs from destroying the future of young people.

He states that protecting students and schools must remain a national priority.

