Spain and Argentina in the way again for Fiji 7s

The Fiji Airways Fijian 7s will play two teams that defeated them at the Vancouver 7s in this weekend’s New York 7s pool games.

Fiji is in pool B with Spain, Argentina and Great Britain.

Spain beat Fiji 24-17 in the cup semifinal in Vancouver yesterday, while Argentina defeated the national side in pool play, 17-14.

Argentina is first up for Fiji at 2am on Sunday followed by their clash with Great Britain at 4:56am. They wrap up the pool games with Spain at 8:14am.

Our Fijiana is in pool A with Great Britain, France and New Zealand.

They take on France in their first match at 3:28am on Sunday before tackling New Zealand at 6:46am, then Great Britain at 9:20am.

You can watch all Fiji 7s and Fijiana games live on FBC TV.

