AI skills key to future workforce: Rikihana

Digital Design and Communications Specialist Te Ata Rikihana says artificial intelligence will not replace human jobs, but people who know how to use AI effectively will.

Speaking on Day Three of the Pasifika TV Conference in Auckland, Rikihana said the real challenge in the digital era is how people adapt to the growing use of AI.

She told participants that professionals across industries need to understand how artificial intelligence works and how it can support their work rather than fear it.

Rikihana also stressed that AI systems do not think independently but learn from the data they are given.

She warned that this makes the quality and accuracy of data critical, as AI tools will reflect the information they are trained on.

The conference has brought together media representatives from across the Pacific, including delegates from Fijian Broadcasting Corporation, Fiji Television Limited and Mai TV.

