Vugakoto to lead Fiji Netball transitional committee

[Netball Fiji]

Former national rep, Vasiti Vugakoto, will lead the newly appointed Transitional Committee that was elected at the recent Annual General Meeting.

The committee held its first official meeting on the weekend, setting the tone for a structured and forward-looking transition.

Vugakoto leads as the committee chair, and Alumeci Vosararawa-Sachsis is the secretary.

The committee has also endorsed Wati Seeto as a legal advisor, joining fellow committee members Dorothy Prasad, Myrtle Smith, Courtney Bitu, Kitione Waqavonovono, and former president RubyAnn Sorovaki.

Article continues after advertisement

The committee has assumed its responsibilities with a clear focus to ensure strong governance, stability, and the continuation of all Fiji Netball operations while the organisation prepares for the next phase of its development.

The Transitional Committee has been mandated by members to oversee the implementation of Fiji Netball’s new governance structure, as approved at the recent AGM.

Over the coming months, the committee will lead a structured transition process that includes establishing three governance zones, facilitating the appointment of Trustees and a Nominations Committee, convening a Special General Meeting (SGM) for member endorsement, and preparing the process for the election of the new Management Board at the 2027 AGM

Vugakoto says this governance process marks a significant milestone for Fiji Netball. The adoption of the new Constitution reflects the commitment of our members to strengthening the future of the sport.

She goes on to say that their role as the Transition Committee is to ensure the implementation is transparent, inclusive, and structured in a way that supports the long-term development of netball in Fiji.

The committee will continue to engage closely with member associations throughout the transition period and will provide regular updates as key milestones are achieved.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.