Seruiratu calls for constitutional reform

The Fijian Constitution is a living document that must evolve with the country’s changing realities.

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu has emphasized this in his speech in Parliament.

He stressed that any amendments must strictly follow procedural safeguards to protect constitutional supremacy and prevent arbitrary changes.

Highlighting Fiji’s constitutional history, Seruiratu noted that challenges in 1987, 2000, 2006 and emerging issues post-2013 show that problems are not necessarily with the Constitution itself but may stem from leadership, politics or the people.

Turning to youth development, Seruiratu warned that policies must create real opportunities for learning, innovation, work and leadership.

He flagged the threats of illegal drugs and socially accepted substances like Yaqona, which contribute to low productivity and poverty and called for a whole-of-nation approach to safeguard young Fijians.

On national unity and social cohesion, Seruiratu stressed that Fiji’s multiculturalism alone does not ensure harmony.

He called for fairness, equity and mutual understanding, urging Fijians to prioritize national identity above racial or religious affiliations and promoting a partnership between traditional leadership and government for culturally sensitive programs and conflict resolution.

He also underlined the role of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in fostering healing and unity, urging that its outcomes be widely communicated and integrated into ongoing civic education programs on democracy, governance, peace-building and law and order.

