Lomax signs with Western Force in code switch

NRL star Zac Lomax has signed a two-year deal with the Western Force and Rugby Australia, marking an immediate switch to rugby union.

The 26-year-old joins from the Parramatta Eels after making 133 appearances in the NRL. Lomax has also represented New South Wales Blues and the Australia Kangaroos at representative level.

He began his professional career with the St George Illawarra Dragons in 2018 and made his State of Origin debut for New South Wales in 2024 before later representing Australia that same year.

The move sees Lomax return to rugby union, with the potential to push for selection with the Wallabies ahead of the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

Lomax will link up with the Force squad in Perth once the team returns from their current three-week road trip, which includes this week’s clash against the Hurricanes.

He is expected to be available for selection in Round Seven against the Chiefs on March 28 following the Force’s bye.

The versatile outside back is likely to feature either on the wing or at centre as he begins the next chapter of his professional career.

