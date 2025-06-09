Airstrip planned for Namosi, Rewa and Ovalau to Boost Tourism Access

The government is exploring the potential development of airstrips in Namosi, Rewa and Ovalau as part of a broader strategy to expand tourism access to new regions.

Speaking in Parliament, Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka says improving connectivity is key to unlocking tourism opportunities across Fiji’s provinces.

The proposed developments form part of a wider push to strengthen aviation infrastructure, particularly in areas with strong cultural, ecological and heritage value.

Gavoka says better access will allow communities outside traditional tourism centres to benefit more directly from the industry.

At the same time, the government is working to upgrade existing airports in the Lau Group, including those in Moala, Ono-i-Lau, Cicia and Vanuabalavu.

Currently, only Tubou Airport operates in all-weather conditions, meaning flights to several islands are often disrupted during heavy rain.

Further aviation development is also being considered in the Yasawa region, where a feasibility study is being prepared to assess future airport infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the ministry is also exploring the upgrade of Gau Airport to accommodate larger aircraft, a move expected to strengthen connectivity across the Lomaiviti Group.

Gavoka says modern aviation planning under the Civil Aviation Master Plan will help ensure infrastructure development keeps pace with growing tourism demand while supporting balanced economic growth across Fiji.

