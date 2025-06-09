Half of Fijians struggle as economy expands, Maharaj warns

Opposition MP Alvick Maharaj has raised concerns over the widening gap between Fiji’s wealthy elite and the average citizen, claiming the government’s economic growth has not benefited all Fijians.

Speaking in Parliament during his response to the President’s Address, Maharaj cited the Household Income and Expenditure Survey, which shows that one quarter of the population lives below the poverty line, while another 25 percent struggle just above it.

He said this means half of Fijians face difficulties putting food on the table.

Maharaj criticized the government for measures that have indirectly increased the cost of living, including higher corporate taxes, bus fares, road penalties, fringe benefit taxes, departure taxes and resident interest withholding taxes.

Article continues after advertisement

He argued that while these policies are framed as support for businesses, the burden is ultimately passed on to consumers.

“Government rhetoric may be polished, but the reality for the average Fijian is hardship.”

He urged the government to focus on providing tangible support for vulnerable communities, particularly in rural, maritime, and interior areas, instead of simply managing debt exposure.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.