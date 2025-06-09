Pig hunting trip ends in tragedy in Lautoka

A man has died in an apparent drowning incident in Lautoka.

A reliable source confirmed that the incident occurred yesterday while the man was hunting wild pigs with a group in Abaca.

It is understood the victim was attempting to cross a river when he was swept away by strong currents.

His body was discovered this morning.

Authorities are expected to provide further details as investigations continue.

